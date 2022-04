LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels to secure the program’s fourth national championship and fans took to downtown Lawrence to celebrate.

Mass Street was filled with an estimated 70,000 KU fans enjoying the Jayhawks’ historic comeback victory.

LAWRENCE, KS – APRIL 04: University of Kansas students react to watching the NCAA National Championship men’s basketball game during a watch party in Lawrence, Kansas during the game between Kansas and North Carolina on April 4, 2022. Kansas won, 72-69. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

ONCE AGAIN MAYHEM ON MASS!!THIS TIME THE JAYHAWKS ARE CHAMPIONS!!! @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/rwHKYv9RNj — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) April 5, 2022

LAWRENCE, KS – APRIL 04: University of Kansas students react in Lawrence, Kansas after the Kansas Jayhawks won the NCAA National Championship men’s basketball game on April 4, 2022. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Lots of this going on on Mass St right now #Kansas #Jayhawks pic.twitter.com/j1YSvUMg4s — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) April 5, 2022

LAWRENCE, KS – APRIL 04: University of Kansas fans celebrate on Massachusetts Street in downtown, Lawrence, Kansas following the Jayhawks’ 72-69 victory in the NCAA National Championship men’s basketball title over North Carolina on April 4, 2022. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

