LAWRENCE, Kan. — KC native, Chandler Prater provided a 17 point spark off the bench to ignite a Jayhawk win over TCU at home.

Prater added eight rebounds to go with it.

When the Horned Frogs took a 57-56 lead with 5:35 to go in the 4th quarter, a Prater layup started a four-minute, 15-1 run that secured the win for the Jayhawks.

Zakiyah Franklin followed up Prater with 14 points and six assists, Taiyanna Jackson ruled the boards with 17 rebounds, three blocks and 13 points and sharpshooter Holly Kersgieter hit three three-pointers for 11 points and added five steals on defense.

Lauren Heard led TCU with 22 points and five rebounds.

The Jayhawks held TCU to below 40% shooting and outrebounded them, 48-29.

Kansas is now 15-5 overall, 6-4 in Big 12 play and is riding a three-game winning streak into a road game at West Virginia, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.