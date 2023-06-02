LAWRENCE, Kan. — Renovations are underway at historic Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Crews started working on the project as soon as the basketball season ended in March. The first area to be improved is the KU men’s basketball staff suite. That part of the project is expected to be completed by early fall.

KU Athletics said the plan includes renovating all three levels of Allen Fieldhouse as well as the arena itself.

Work is also currently underway on the east side entrance and premium donor spaces inside Allen Fieldhouse.

KU Athletics said the plan is to eventually add new LED lighting and more concession areas in the concourses On-site cooking will allow concession areas to serve a larger menu, while also offer catering options in some areas, if needed.

Eventually crews will install a Jayhawk Pub on the second level of the Fieldhouse. The pub will offer a variety of food and have meeting rooms.

The renovations will take two years with the project expected to be completed after the 2023-24 basketball season.