CLEVELAND, Ohio. (KSNW) — Former Kansas Jayhawk and current NBA player Ochai Agbaji has been traded to the Utah Jazz, according to league reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania.

The move for Agbaji comes as a package deal for the Cleveland Cavaliers to obtain shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Agbaji is a part of a trade package that includes fellow former Cavaliers Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, along with three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps with the Utah Jazz.

Agbaji was drafted by the Cavaliers with the 14th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Last season, Agbaji was a focal point for the Jayhawks’ offense, averaging 18.8 points per game. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Agbaji came to Kansas during the 2018-2019 season and made a point to return ahead of the 2021-2022 season to help the team. It clearly worked out well, as they defeated North Carolina 72-69 to win the National Championship.

In the National Championship game, Agbaji helped fuel a second-half comeback to win the title. His impact was really felt, though, in the Final Four game against Villanova. He finished that game with 21 points, almost exclusively scoring from beyond the arc, hitting six three-point shots.