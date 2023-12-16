BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana gave Kansas everything they had Saturday afternoon, but the Jayhawks escaped Bloomington with a 75-71 victory.

Kansas went down by as much as 12 after a Hoosiers 10-1 run late in the first half. Indiana took a 40-32 lead into halftime.

The Hoosiers took their biggest lead of the game early in the second half when they went up by 13 after a Trey Galloway bucket.

Indiana led for a majority of the second half before Kansas clawed their way back into the game after big plays from their upperclassmen.

Kansas took their first lead of the game with just under five minutes after Hunter Dickinson jumper that was part of a 12-3 run.

A Kevin McCullar Jr. three-pointer with 3:29 left gave Kansas a 67-64 lead and paced the Jayhawks the rest of the way.

Clutch free throws from McCullar Jr. down the stretch helped ice the game for Kansas. He led the Jayhawks with 21 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

Dickinson finished with his seventh double-double, putting up 17 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Adams Jr. poured in 14 points. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 12 points and a game-high five assists.

The win puts at Kansas at 10-1. They will face Yale at home on December 22 at 7 p.m.