AUSTIN, Texas. — The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a wire-to-wire defeat at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the game. Kansas responded to bring their deficit within two points but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Texas went into the half up 32-24. They controlled the whole second half en route to a 75-59 victory.

Sir’Jabari Rice paced the Longhorns with 23 points off the bench and seven rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added 20 points.

The only Jayhawk in double-figure points was Jalen Wilson. He finished with a double-double, scoring 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Kansas had already secured the Big 12 Regular Season Championship outright along with the one seed in the Big 12 Tournament before Saturday’s matchup with the Longhorns.

They close out the regular season 25-6 overall and 13-5 in conference play. They will play on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament at 2 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

They’re currently projected as a one seed in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN’s Bracketology.