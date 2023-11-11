LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks were not able to overcome their redzone struggles in their loss to Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas lost quarterback Jason Bean in the first quarter, which meant third-string QB Cole Ballard would see his first action as a Jayhawk. He is the son of Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard.

Texas Tech scored on their first drive after a five-yard Tahj Brooks touchdown run.

Kansas had an opportunity to score late in the second quarter, but running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. was stuffed at the one-yard line on 4th & goal.

The Red Raiders bottled up the Kansas offense for the entire half, taking a 10-0 lead into halftime after Gino Garcia knocked down a 32-yard field goal.

KU finally showed signs of life in the 4th quarter after Devin Neal broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown to make it a 13-7 game.

After a Seth Keller 24-yard field goal to make it 13-10, Kansas got the ball back with just over two minutes with a chance to tie or take the lead.

The Jayhawks drove all the way down to the Texas Tech three-yard line before tying the game on a Keller 22-yard field goal with 25 seconds left in regulation.

But that wouldn’t be enough.

The Red Raiders were able to swiftly get to the Kansas 12-yard line, in large part, thanks to a Behren Morton 33-yard pass to Jehrand Brantley with just seven seconds left.

That led to Garcia hitting a game-winning 30-yard field goal to up 16-13 with three seconds left.

The loss puts Kansas at 4-3 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

They have a big matchup next as they host rival Kansas State in the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown.