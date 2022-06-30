LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fresh of a national championship, the Kansas Jayhawks have their eyes set on the future.

Five-star guard Mikey Williams, out of San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California, made his first official college visit to the University of Kansas.

Part of the 2023 class of recruits, Williams is a social media superstar with nearly 4 million Instagram and 80,000 Twitter followers.

Williams’ wise to stardom before he even started his high school career, receiving a few offers before his freshman season.

His popularity draws huge crowds to his high school and AAU games leading to him sign a shoe deal with Puma, becoming the firs high school basketball player to sign a shoe deal.

In 2019, Williams broke a CIF San Diego section record by scoring 77 points against Kearny High School.

Now, Williams has nearly 30 college offers, including KU and several HBCU’s after expressing interest on Twitter.

Williams posed with several Jayhawk uniforms for social media with the caption: Wait a second… #notcommitted