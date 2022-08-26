LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two University of Kansas football players have been charged with aggravated assault after being arrested on Thursday.

Trevor Wilson, 21, and Tanaka Scott, 20, face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were arrested in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue just after midnight.

According to the Lawrence Journal World, officers were called to a QuikTrip near 23rd Street and Haskell Avenue after a man told police that two men in two vehicles displayed weapons toward him as they passed by him in traffic.

The first of which stopped and stood up to approach the driver.

The vehicles are described as a red Dodge Charger and an orange Dodge Challenger. Both cars drove away, one following the other to the QuikTrip.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

The vehicles were found at a nearby Club Carwash and the pair of college athletes were arrested.

“We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and take all allegations very seriously. We are working to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time,” a KU Athletics spokesperson told the Lawrence Journal World.

Wilson and Scott are scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Friday.