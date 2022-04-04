NEW ORLEANS — According to TickPick, prices for a ticket to the NCAA National Championship game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks are the lowest on record.

The get-in ticket price is as low as $28 and the average ticket price is around $337.

For the lower level, the cheapest ticket is $178.

According to reports, ticket prices plummeted following the Tar Heels’ victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

Fans have been lining up outside Caesars Superdome since Monday morning to get in as soon as doors open.

These Kansas students drove down 3:30am Friday morning from Lawrence, are staying in Baton Rouge 3-5 to a room and have been outside the student entrance since 8am to get in tonight’s #NationalChampionship game. I asked why so early, one student said “I want to be on TV” #kubball pic.twitter.com/3pn01ouKST — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 4, 2022

The Tar Heels and Jayhawks will take the court at 8:20 p.m. as the two blue bloods look to add another national title to their trophy case.