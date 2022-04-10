KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station turned Crimson and Blue to celebrate the Kansas Jayhawks’ NCAA Championship Title.

Now fans can remember it through a limited edition collectible poster.

Union Station is selling the unframed poster online for pickup at a price of $20. Posters are available until supplies runout.

Union Station said the poster is the latest installment of the “Where KC Celebrates” sports series. The series also includes the Royals World Series Celebration in 2015 and the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration in 2020.

