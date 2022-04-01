NEW ORLEANS, La. — Fans of the Kansas Jayhawks rushed to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Friday afternoon to watch the men’s basketball team practice.

KU hit the court for 50 minutes at noon. It was the only practice during the Final Four that will be open to the public.

Thousands of college basketball fans showed up for it and to watch Villanova, Duke, and North Carolina’s practices.

The KU Pep Band played while fans joined the Spirit Squad to cheer as the Jayhawks ran onto the court for the shoot-around.

KU head coach Bill Self said he was happy with the setup during a news conference earlier in the day.

“The rim seems soft to me, and depth perception seems good and there’s absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t shoot the ball well here,” Self said.

“Coach just tells us jump up and shoot it. Stop aiming, so I’m gonna try that. Hope it works,” Christian Braun, KU guard, said.

Meanwhile, KU senior guard Ochai Agbaji said he’s just trying to soak in the experience.

“It’s great to be in this moment, ending my career like this,” Agbaji, said.

The Jayhawks face the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four Saturday, April 2, at 5:09 p.m.