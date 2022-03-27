CHICAGO — Fans of the Kansas Jayhawks had reason to celebrate Sunday afternoon as the team beat Miami to earn a trip to the Fina Four in New Orleans.

While many fans saw Ochi Agbagi, Mitch Lightfoot, Remy Martin, and Christian Braun celebrate the win on the court at the United Center, most missed the celebration that took place later in the locker room.

The Kansas Men’s Basketball team tweeted video showing what happened next.

After the trophy was awarded and the net was cut down, the team headed into the locker room. They waited as head coach Bill Self finished interviews and made his way to the area.

The video shows Self walking into a calm locker room with players relaxing after the game.

“Hey fellas, we gotta get ready for the next one,” Self said. “But you one!”

Self then started dumping water on everyone as they jumped up and down, hugging each other and Self.

Another video shows Self giving the team permission to celebrate and enjoy the moment Sunday night.

“I’ve been here doing this a few times, not as many as I’d like,” Self said. “The pressure’s to get there. Now we can just relax and go play.”

“Enjoy tonight. Don’t think about anything else buy having fun. Alright?” Self said. “We’ll go back to Allen Fieldhouse and hopefully there’ll be about 10,000 fans there.”

At that point the team erupted and started yelling and cheering.

KU said Allen Fieldhouse will open at 8 p.m. to allow fans inside to celebrate with the Final Four-bound Jayhawks.

