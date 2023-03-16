LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fans of the Kansas Jayhawks hope to wave the wheat on back-to-back NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships.

To repeat, the team will need all of the support it can get, especially without head coach Bill Self on the bench for Thursday’s game against Howard.

That’s where the KU Alumni Association hopes to help.

The KU Alumni Association is hosting dozens of watch parities across 17 states Thursday. The Alumni Association says the parties are a chance for fans of the Jayhawks to get together and cheer on the team.

It’s easy to see if there is a watch party near you. Locations and other information about each watch party is on a map located on the KU Alumni Association’s website.

Kansas City-area watch party locations Block 15 Tavern & Exchange 311 Delaware St Suite 102 A, Kansas City, MO Social 7425 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO Chicken N Pickle-Overland Park 5901 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS



The KU Alumni Association also organizes watch parties during football season.