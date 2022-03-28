LAWRENCE, Kan. — The talk around campus at the University of Kansas on Monday is all about the Jayhawks Elite Eight win the night before.

“Oh my god, there’s been so much hype about KU basketball in class,” student Ella Zeff said.

Knowing that the KU chant travels far and wide, the support for this team unwavering.

“You saw it in Chicago, the Rock Chalk chant – ‘Rock Chalk Jayhawk Go KU’ – at the end of the game, and I think all of us here behind me included are excited for this weekend,” KU senior Andrew Cadle said.

That excitement extends across the city. The University of Kansas and the city of Lawrence are already making plans for Saturday’s Final Four game.

KU said it will open Allen Fieldhouse at 4 p.m. Saturday for a public watch party. The Kansas-Villanova game is scheduled to tip off at 5:09 CT in New Orleans.

In anticipation of large crowds in downtown Lawrence, the city also plans to close Massachusetts Street to vehicles from Sixth Street to South Park Street. This will allow fans to safely celebrate in the sidewalks and street if KU wins the game.

The closure will happen in two phases. Massachusetts Street from Sixth Street to 11th Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday. Then around 3 p.m., the closure will extend from Sixth Street through South Park Street.

The city said alley access will be open all day. The following cross streets will also remain open to through traffic during the times listed:

Sixth Street will remain open to through traffic all day

Ninth Street will be open to through traffic until two hours before tip-off

11th Street will be open to through traffic until two hours before tip-off

Any vehicles left parked on Massachusetts Street after 6 a.m. on Saturday will be towed to the Community Center parking lot at 11th Street and Vermont Street, according to the city. Vehicles can be picked up from the parking lot at any time.

KU’s big tournament run certainly means well for Lawrence businesses. Dempsey’s is nearly out of spots for Saturday, and that happened after the burger joint was open for just 2 hours.

“It’s outstanding. We support the Jayhawks, and this town supports the Jayhawks … when the Jayhawks do well, we do well” said Evan Robinson with Dempsey’s Burger Pub.

It’s also a boost for businesses like ACME, which know the benefits surpass finances. It’s also bringing joy that comes along with a ride like this.

“This is amazing. I mean this is great for Lawrence, great for our business, great for KU, and we’re just so excited about the tournament and how things are going,” Ty Deutchhendorf said.

Now these businesses are working to make sure they have enough supplies for the weekend and are fully staffed, but they said they know they will be.

“We have to keep our supplies up and have to keep a lot of burgers. You know we got the best burgers in town, so we have to keep a lot of burgers and fries and onion rings and salads,” Robinson said.

The KU Men’s Basketball team last won the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship in 2008. At that time more than 80,000 people were in downtown Lawrence to celebrate the title, according to the city.

Jayhawk fans are ever so confident they will indeed walk away from New Orleans as the champions of college basketball once again.

“I don’t know why they wouldn’t. Bring it back to the best college town in the country,” Cadle said.

All public parking in downtown Lawrence will be free Saturday, April 2, but the city warns that all parking laws will be enforced. That includes any spots marked accessible/handicap, no parking, and fire lanes. The city has an online map of parking areas in Lawrence.

The city said it will follow the same plan on Monday, April 4, if the Jayhawks win and move on to the National Championship game.

