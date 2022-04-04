KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Stores in Kansas City and Lawrence are preparing for a rush of business if the KU Jayhawks win the NCAA Championship Monday night.

Championship gear has been delivered, but none of the boxes can be opened until after the game ends.

Dicks Sporting Goods plans to be one of the first places in the country where fans will be able to buy championship merchandise, if the Jayhawks win the game.

The company’s Lawrence location will reopen Monday night is KU beats North Carolina. The Lawrence is the only Dicks Sporting Goods location in the area that plans to open following the game.

All other locations will open early at 7 a.m. Tuesday to sell gear, as long as the Jayhawks take care of business inside the Superdome.

Rally House is another popular chain for sports fans, but you’ll need to wait a little longer to get your hands on the championship gear they may offer.

Rally House will not open following the NCAA Championship Monday. Most locations plan to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, if KU clinches another title.

