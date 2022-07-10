LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNW) — The college and NBA basketball regular season may be over, but for any Jayhawks fans who are looking to scratch the basketball itch, the NBA Summer League is in full swing.

The NBA Summer League gives new draft picks and younger players the chance to face next-level competition in preparation for the upcoming season. All 30 NBA programs compete in Las Vegas.

KU has five players in the summer league this year, three of which were a part of the 2022 National Championship team. Here are the teams they are playing for and how they are faring thus far:

Ochai Agbaji – Cleveland Cavaliers

The 14th pick in the NBA Draft, Agbaji made his debut with the Cavaliers on Friday night. He finished the game against the San Antonio Spurs with 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists, hitting four shots from three-point land.

Last season, Agbaji was a focal point for the Jayhawks’ offense, averaging 18.8 points per game. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He’ll look to do the same at the next level.

The Cavaliers’ next game is scheduled for Sunday, against former teammate Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will air on ESPNU or NBA TV.

Christian Braun – Denver Nuggets

Braun was also drafted in the first round with the 21st pick by the Denver Nuggets. The Burlington, Kansas, native finished was equally impressive in his debut, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where former Jayhawk teammate David McCormack suited up.

He was a steady force in the NCAA Tournament last season, averaging 10.6 points per game. His three-point shooting will be needed in Denver, who lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the eventual-champion Golden State Warriors.

The next game up for Braun will be against Agbaji and the Cleveland Cavaliers. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will air on ESPNU or NBA TV.

David McCormack – Minnesota Timberwolves

An undrafted signing by the Minnesota Timberwolves, McCormack made his presence felt in his first game with his new team. His contract is called an “Exhibit 10” deal, which allows him to join the team for the NBA Summer League and training camp to compete for a spot on the roster.

Against Braun and the Denver Nuggets, McCormack finished the game with 10 points and six rebounds, doing at the Summer League level the same as he did in college: compete down low.

McCormack’s squad got the better of Braun’s, winning the game 85-78.

McCormack was a key piece of the 2022 National Championship team. He was a member of the NCAA Final Four all-tournament team and a third-team All-Big 12 pick, averaging 10.6 points and 7 rebounds per game last season.

McCormack’s next game will be against the Memphis Grizzlies and is set to air on ESPNU or NBA TV at 8 p.m.

The NBA Summer League is scheduled to go through July 17. For more information, you can visit the NBA’s website by clicking here.