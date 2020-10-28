K-State announces ticket information, 25% capacity for 2020-21 men’s basketball season

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Bruce Weber of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts from the bench during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on February 25, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics has finalized its ticketing options for the 2020-21 men’s basketball home season with a plan for 25% capacity inside Bramlage Coliseum with designated reserved seating in a socially distanced configuration, athletics officials announced Wednesday

Current season ticket holders will have the option of purchasing reserved season tickets that will be designated by specific chairbacks or Cat Cushions in groups of twos and fours throughout Sections 1-20 and 25-27.

In accordance with their Ahearn Fund priority point order, 2019-20 season ticket holders will be able to select reserved seats through an online process, which has been utilized in previous seasons. Specific selection dates and times will be communicated directly to eligible season ticket holders at a later date.

Due to the pandemic, a 25% discount off the full ticket price, including any Ahearn Fund seat donation, will be applied on 2020-21 season tickets. Packages start at $258.

Season-long general admission parking passes can be purchased for $100, with no required Ahearn Fund donation.

All tickets and parking will be delivered digitally, with fans choosing between mobile and print-at-home tickets.

Student pass holders have received information via email on ticket opportunities, as well as an option to opt out of the 2020-21 season. Due to required capacity limitations inside Bramlage Coliseum and many of the home games occurring during the university’s extended winter break, the student section will be relocated to Sections 21-24, dependent on demand.

Any single-game ticket opportunities will be made available following the season-ticket selection process.

All purchases are final. All game dates, times and opponents are subject to change. Any refunds due to canceled games will be assessed at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, athletic department officials announced a 17-game home schedule at Bramlage Coliseum, which includes the inaugural Little Apple Classic that will tip off the season on Wednesday, November 25 and Friday, November 27.

The Wildcats will play eight of their nine non-conference games at home, including the return of a home-and-home series with UNLV on Saturday, December 5 and a matchup with former Big 12 foe Texas A&M on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the previously announced SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

K-State will begin its nine-game Big 12 home schedule on Saturday, December 19 against Final Four contender Baylor.

Other conference home games include TCU (Saturday, January 2), Oklahoma State (Saturday, January 9), Iowa State (Wednesday, January 13), West Virginia (Saturday, January 23), Texas Tech (Saturday, February 6), Texas (Tuesday, February 9), Kansas (Tuesday, February 16) and Oklahoma (Tuesday, February 23).

Game times will be released as they become official.

In accordance with City of Manhattan ordinance and Kansas State University policy, guests must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in order to enter Bramlage Coliseum and continue wearing them inside the arena. Guests should provide their own face coverings; K-State will not provide face coverings.



Guests with a medical condition, mental health condition, deaf or hard of hearing or have a disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering will be required to wear a face shield as a reasonable modification. K-State will not provide face shields. Children 5 and under are not required to wear a face covering.