K-State Athletic Director receives contract extension through 2027

Chris Klieman, left, is introduced as the 35th Kansas State NCAA college football head coach by athletic director Gene Taylor, right, in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University announced a contract extension with athletic director Gene Taylor keeping him at the helm of K-State athletics until 2027.

The extension includes a salary increase to $925,000 starting with the incoming academic year.

Taylor joined the Wildcats in 2017, replacing John Currie who left for the University of Tennessee and now currently holds the position at Wake Forest.

“Gene Taylor has been a steady guiding force during a challenging time for Kansas State Athletics,” President Richard B. Myers said. “The trajectory of our programs is moving in the right direction and he has demonstrated the ability to manage the budget with integrity under extraordinary circumstances. We see a bright future for K-State under his leadership.”

In June 2020, Taylor was named the eighth-best athletic director by Stadium. During his time, K-State football has qualified for three bowl games, men’s basketball won the Big 12, advanced to the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament and women’s track and field won back-to-back Big 12 championships.

“Our family is extremely fortunate to call K-State and Manhattan home,” Taylor said. “I appreciate President Myers, the KSA Board and the Kansas Board of Regents for their trust in me continuing to lead such a phenomenal athletics program. We have the best fans and donors in the country and a group of coaches, staff and student-athletes who are committed to competing at the highest level, and I am looking forward to the years ahead as we continue to elevate our program.”

Taylor hired Chris Klieman after being tasked with hiring a new head football coach to replace Bill Snyder following his retirement.

Taylor has been instrumental in raising funds for several projects that are part of the university’s master plan for expansion and renovation.

