K-State football announces 2022 schedule

Kansas State running back Jacardia Wright (9) runs onto the field with teammates before an NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats are getting ready to hear which bowl game they will be playing in to end their season, but are also preparing for next season.

The Wildcats’ leading sack artist and rusher, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Deuce Vaughn, respectively, played a game of the whisper challenge as they guessed who their opponents would be next year as they look to build on their success of 2021.

KSU will host the Missouri Tigers as part of their non-conference schedule on September 10 and will open Big 12 play on September 24 in Norman, Oklahoma against the Sooners.

The Wildcats will end the regular season with the Sunflower Showdown against the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State Football

vs South Dakota – September 3 – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

vs Missouri – September 10 – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

vs Tulane – September 17 – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

at Oklahoma – September 24 – Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

vs Texas Tech – October 1 – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

at Iowa State – October 8 – Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

at TCU – October 22 – Amon G. Carter Stadium, Forth Worth, Texas

vs Oklahoma State – October 29 – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

vs Texas – November 5 – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

at Baylor – November 12 – McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

at West Virginia – November 19 – Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

vs Kansas – November 26 – Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas