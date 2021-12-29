K-State men’s basketball against North Florida canceled due to COVID-19

Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, right, passes under pressure from Florida A&M’s Jamir Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night at 7 p.m. has been canceled.

K-State tweeted it is due to COVID-19 within the North Florida program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Ticket purchasers for tonight’s game will receive information from the K-State Athletics Ticket Office via email.

The Wildcats’ next home game will be with Texas at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

K-State will open Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.