MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State and Mizzou are boasting quite a bit of talent heading into the 2022 college football season.

In ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper’s preliminary 2023 NFL draft rankings, K-State’s Deuce Vaughn highlights three Wildcats and two Mizzou Tigers listed in the positional ranking.

Vaughn was ranked as the sixth draft-eligible running back with Big 12 opponent Texas’ Bijan Robinson being ranked at the top.

The 5’6, 176 pound junior was a consensus All-American in 2021 and is looked to be keep the Cats’ dominant ground game with incoming quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is the third ranked player at his position.

The 2021 Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of the Year and Lee’s Summit High alum garnered 11 sacks this past season that made for second among sophomores behind Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. who is ranked first on Kiper’s rankings.

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is the eighth ranked guard at his position. The Piper High alum was a 2021 first team All-Big 12 selection: the first Wildcat underclassman offensive lineman to be named a First Team All-Big 12 performer since Dalton Risner in 2016.

Mizzou’s selections are led by cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine. The corner who transitioned from wide receiver is ranked eighth and caught three interceptions and deflected 10 passes in 2021.

Harrison Mevis is the second ranked kicker in Kiper’s ranking as well. Mevis was an All-American on several outlets including The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. Mevis made 20 out of 22 field goals including six career 50+ field goal makes which is tied for most in program history.

Mizzou faces Kansas State in the second game of the season on September 10 at 11 a.m.