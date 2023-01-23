KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Monday, Kansas State basketball has cracked the top five as Kansas slides down.

The Wildcats (17-2, 4-1) defeated two Big 12 foes last week, surviving against their in-state rivals the Jayhawks in overtime Tuesday and then beating Texas Tech on Saturday.

That rewarded Kansas State to jump to No. 5 in the rankings. Purdue, Alabama, Houston and Tennessee are ranked ahead of the Cats.

Not only is K-State off to its best start in decades, but the Wildcats are also ranked higher than they have been since 2010.

The Jayhawks’ (16-3, 5-2) blowout 83-60 loss Saturday against TCU marked the second-largest home loss in the Bill Self era.

After losing both games last week, the Jayhawks dropped from No. 2 to No. 9 in this week’s poll.

Both teams will be in action this week as the Wildcats will face No. 5 Iowa State Tuesday and the Jayhawks go up against No. 17 Baylor Monday.