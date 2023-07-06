MANHATTAN, Kan. — The reigning Big 12 champions are predicted to be back in the conference championship.

Kansas State was picked second in the Big 12 media preseason poll behind Texas who received 41 votes to K-State’s 14.

The year 2022 was a dream season for the Wildcats when won the conference for the first time in a decade along with a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

They lost a few pieces to the NFL like Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah but return some highly regarded players. Local products guard Cooper Beebe and wide receiver Phillip Brooks were two of five Wildcats chosen for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Kansas was selected as ninth out of the new-look 14-team Big 12 conference.

The Jayhawks are led by Preseason Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Jalon Daniels who was at the helm when KU started off last season 5-0 and went to their first bowl game in more than a decade.

Daniels and junior running back/Lawrence native Devin Neal were two of four Jayhawks selected to the preseason list as well.

The two teams face off on November 18 in Lawrence at a time to be determined.