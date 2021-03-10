K-State tops TCU to open Big 12 Tournament play

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 10: Mike McGuirl #00 of the Kansas State Wildcats drives toward the basket during the first round of the Big 12 basketball tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs at the T-Mobile Center on March 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State advances to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals after defeating TCU 71-50 Wednesday night.

Nijel Pack led all players with 23 points. Mike McGuirl added 17 points and Kaosi Ezeagu grabbed eight rebounds.

“I think we have a different mindset now. Guys are taking it personal,” Pack said.

#KState has held four of its last five opponents to less than 60 pts. Wildcats on trend to do it again tonight.

K-State up 61-34 over TCU with under six minutes to go.#Big12MBB — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) March 11, 2021

The Wildcats have now held five of its last six opponents to 60 points or less. They’ve also won four of their last five games.

“We can play with anybody, I truly feel that,” McGuirl told reporters after the K-State’s dominate win.

K-State will face the tournament’s top seed, Baylor in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. The ‘Cats lost by 48 and 31 points the two times they played the Bears during the regular season.

The Wildcats have a tall task ahead, and know it’ll take big games from McGuirl and Pack to pull off the upset.

“We have nothing to lose. We’re going to just got and play. Who knows, we’ve seen craziness in March,” head coach Bruce Weber said.

K-State’s game against Baylor tips at 1:30 p.m Thursday.