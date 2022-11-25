TOPEKA, Kan. — If Texas had lost to Baylor on Friday, Kansas State would have secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship game regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown.

But Texas didn’t let that happen against the Bears, taking down Baylor 38-27.

The Bears started out on top, capitalizing off of a safety and touchdown to take a 9-0 lead in the first. The Longhorns responded with two touchdowns, going up 14-9 into the second.

Back-and-forth scoring ensued, and Baylor took a 27-24 lead on a defensive touchdown with 13:30 to play. Texas scored twice afterward, going up 38-27 and winning the game, KSNT reports.

The Texas win means K-State must beat Kansas in Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown to make it to the Big 12 Championship game.

With a loss to the Jayhawks, K-State will be tied in the standings with Texas. Since the Wildcats lost to the Longhorns earlier in the season, Texas owns the tiebreaker and would advance to play TCU on Dec. 3 in Dallas.

Saturday’s matchup between the Jayhawks and Wildcats kicks off at 7 p.m. in Manhattan. The game will air on FOX4.

