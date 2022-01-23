Ayoka Lee’s Division I record 61 points guides K-State’s big win over No. 14 Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State junior forward Ayoka Lee’s record-setting day led a Wildcat blowout over 14th ranked Oklahoma 94-65.

Lee ended the game with 61 points going 23 for 30 from the floor, 15 for 17 from the free-throw line and 12 rebounds.

Lee’s 61 points is a new NCAA record for points in a single game.

Lee set a new Wildcat record by becoming the first player to score more than 30 points in the first half of a game; she scored 32 outscoring Oklahoma’s 27 in the first half.

Lee also reset her own school record for points in a game and broke the Big 12 record for points in a game set by Baylor forward Brittney Griner vs. Kansas State in 2013.

“We knew that we had to play all 40 minutes,” Lee said after the game.

“I didn’t come in expecting to break a record but sticking to our game plan, running what we need to run and our guards just did amazing.”

Lee’s 61 also tied the Sooners’ total points with 2:53 to go in the game.

K-State started the game with a 17-4 run in the first quarter before the Sooners brought it closer at the end of the quarter 19-11.

The Wildcats then exploded in the second quarter to make it 51-27 at the half.

K-State’s Serena Sundell also added 11 points.

The Wildcats are now 15-4 overall, 5-2 in Big 12 play and will face Texas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.