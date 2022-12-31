NEW ORLEANS — Kansas State finishes a remarkable season with a loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

A second-half offensive explosion by the Crimson Tide led to a 45-20 win over Kansas State.

The Wildcats jumped to a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Alabama scored 35 straight.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns in his final game in a Tide uniform.

K-State’s Deuce Vaughn rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas State ends their season 10-4 with a Big 12 Championship, the best season since 2012.