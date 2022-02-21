MANHATTAN, Kan. — Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn, or as their Kansas State teammates call them, LT and Stretch, have been together since the womb.

Along with playing basketball together all their lives, they share a car and even have several matching tattoos dedicated to each other.

“This one is Roman numerals, it says 6:51 which is her time of birth,” Brylee said. “And then I have 6:53 in Roman numerals of course and that’s hers,” Jaelyn said.

The Barstow School alums have been starting most of the season for the Wildcats: Jaelyn already has one Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor, while Brylee has three. They’ve also played with another freshman starter Serena Sundell on an AAU team for several years before as well.

That cohesion has contributed to the Wildcats’ 18-8 record and likely NCAA tournament berth.

“You just kind of know how each other plays and that goes for me, Jaelyn and Serena,” Brylee said.

So being able to come into college together and have a bond like that, I think that also contributes to our success in the backcourt.”

Out of the two, both admit Brylee is more outgoing and a vocal leader, which can have its pros and cons between them.

“I drive, she doesn’t drive at all, but she’ll tell me where to go,” Jaelyn said about her sister. “She’ll tell me where to go, she’ll make all the plans for us, she’s like ‘we have training, blah blah blah, we’re going to this person’s house.'”

But Brylee’s get-up-and-go attitude has made both of them the rising stars that they are.

“I definitely would not have done as much work if she wasn’t the one that was making me do it.”

As the Glenn twins finish their freshman campaign, they hope to put an exclamation point on the season that includes winning the conference at the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

“That’s always the goal,” Brylee said. “At the end of the day, just knowing that we gave each and every game our all, that would be an exclamation point to end my freshman year for me.”

“We kind of slipped up in some areas that we were really good at at the beginning of the season,” Jaelyn said.

“Just getting back to what we were doing at the beginning of the season, just being able to end on that note.”