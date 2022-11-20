REGINA, Saskatchewan — It was a great rookie season for Blue Valley Northwest and Kansas State alum Dalton Schoen.

Schoen, a wide receiver in the Canadian Football League for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, led the league in yards (1,555) and touchdowns (16) and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

On Sunday, the Blue Bombers lost to the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup 24-23. Schoen led the receiving with 78 yards on three catches.

The 26-year-old was a former walk-on in Manhattan before earning a scholarship and went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

On the other side, Bishop Miege and Mizzou alum Shane Ray was a starting defensive end for the Argonauts before an injury sidelined him for the season in October. He earns a Grey Cup ring with Toronto’s win.

In the two years before his first season up north, he spent time on NFL practice squads of the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders and twice with his hometown Kansas City Chiefs.