KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City based apparel company Charlie Hustle began their College Roadshow on Wednesday and released a new design featuring a Kansas State Wildcats running back.

Through an NIL deal, Deuce Vaughn‘s image is featured on a lavender T-shirt with his catchphrase, “Deuce is Loose” in the background.

Chris “Deuce” Vaughn is one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football and is set to have another monster season in Manhattan. Show love for your favorite running back with this officially licensed “Duece is Loose” T-Shirt! Chris Vaughn Deuce is Loose Tee Description

The consensus All-American running back enters his junior season ranked second in the nation with 134.48 all-purpose yards per game.

In two season in Manhattan, Vaughn has rushed for 2,046 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. In 2021, he averaged 108 rushing yards per game.

Vaughn’s signature T-shirt is part of the College Roadshow’s stop in Manhattan on August 19 where they will unveil more K-State signature game day gear.