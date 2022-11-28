MANHATTAN, Kan. — ESPN’s College Gameday will host its next show from the Big 12 Championship as No. 13 Kansas State and No. 3 TCU face off for the conference title.

ESPN announced Saturday night it will send the Gameday crew to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship game, which is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at AT&T Stadium.

The Wildcats clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a 47-27 win against KU on Saturday night. K-State prevailed in the annual Sunflower Showdown as they took advantage of costly Kansas turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Frogs are one of only three remaining undefeated teams after being the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish the regular season without a loss.

It’s the second time a local team has been featured on College Gameday this season.

The show also came to KU’s game against TCU earlier this season in Lawrence. ESPN said the KU-TCU broadcast averaged 2.3 million viewers on TV, the highest number of viewers for a pre-November show since 2010.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.