MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium was the subject of recent criticism in a Sports Illustrated article.

The stadium received a poor critique from the sports magazine in an online article released Tuesday, KSNT reports. The article ranked stadiums across the country as either a “gem” or a “dump.” The Bill Snyder Family Stadium received the latter rank.

DUMP: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas State (33). It’s in the Little Apple, which is a bad place to start. And the castle-like structure added on to one side only reinforces the fact that the rest of the stadium is quite ordinary. Sports Illustrated

K-State Athletics, in response to the poor rank, put out a message via Twitter stating the opposite:

One of the most picturesque football settings in America A true 𝑔𝑒𝓂 K-State Athletics

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.