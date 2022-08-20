MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang keeps reeling in recruits.

The team’s latest addition is former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson.

Johnson is a former SEC preseason player of the year for the Gators, but is most known for collapsing in a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played a full season since.

Johnson has reportedly been medically cleared to play. He will have one year of eligibility, although he could technically appeal for a medical redshirt after missing most of the last two seasons.

The 6’5″ forward averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds in his last full season, earning first-team All-SEC honors.

He was averaging 16.0 points in the first four games of the 2020-21 season before collapsing and falling face-first to the floor during a game against Florida State.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.