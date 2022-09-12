RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Kansas State Wildcat and current New York Jets cornerback DJ Reed’s father, Dennis Reed Sr., died before his Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and he dedicated his late-fourth quarter interception to him.

At the time, the game was out of reach for the Jets, but Reed celebrated his interception by kneeling at the NFL logo, immediately receiving scrutiny.

After the game in an interview with Otis Livingston from WCBS-TV, Reed explained that it was a tribute to his late father.

“So my dad passed away literally right before this game. I was emotional. Still emotional,” Reed said. “That pick was for my dad. It wasn’t celebrating with the scoreboard. That was much deeper than football.”

Reed followed the interview with with a series of tweets; the first showing the highlight of the play with the caption, “That was for you pops.”; and the second was a picture of Reed as a child in his father’s arms.

Reed was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and then signed with the Jets in 2022.

At Kansas State, Reed was named to the 2017 All-Big 12 Conference team.