KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Like many college athletes, Lee’s Summit native Mitch Tinsley is venturing into new territory getting paid for name image and likeness. Just needed the guidance.

“Some of my teammates here made a killing off of NIL, so, it’s something to be excited for,” he said.

Former Kansas State Wildcat Aaron Lockett started Next Page Sports. He’s certified as an agent and represents players but values the teaching aspect for college kids pursuing NIL deals.

“I didn’t realize it could be a business, so I started paying attention to what agents did and what sports agency’s were doing and I was I was like ‘huh’ that kind of makes sense to me,” Lockett said.

“We talk about diversity and being well rounded . I think it just opens up revenue streams,” Lockett said. I like the brand side of it as well, you can connect to corporations and businesses and start to build that relationship between players and seeing what it looks like for life after sports.”

Another client with ties to Lockett’s alma mater is K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

“It just felt like family, basically, he talked to me like I was his son and stuff like that and how he wants to help me in a big way,” he said. “Instead of him wanting me to be a business partner, he wanted me to be like his friend.”

“The thing is exposure, they all have a name, within their college town,” Lockett said. And it’s about putting them in a position they can maximize that. And so when they come out of college. they’re not as hard pressed to say, I need to make it to the league.”

Felix is looking to build off a successful season and Tinsley looking to build on a transfer to Penn State

“I know that he’s able to throw my name out there and tell the world and show the world who I am. And I feel like it’s going to help my put more money in my pocket,” Tinsley said.

“It gives us a chance for us college students to capitalize through our success and learn more about the ways of engagement thought other companies that are trying to do deals with us,” Anudike-Uzomah said.

Lockett looks forward to building more clients like recently signing K-State women’s basketball player Ayoka Lee and working with partners in former NFL QB Spergon Wynn along with sports agent Kylie Cook. The new world of NIL is seen as a learning venture for all.

“Really just building that success tool to where they feel like, you know what, when I come into this agency, Lockett said. “I’m coming in as a player, but I leave as an accomplished business person.”