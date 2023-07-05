KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MLB draft is Sunday. Overland Park native and former St. Thomas Aquinas, K-State shortstop Nick Goodwin is looking forward to hearing his name called.

He’s projected to be as early as the second round, maybe fifth and still feels his best baseball is yet to come.

“I’m just thankful to be in the position I’m in,” he said. “Because I know it’s not something too many people get to experience, so I’m just going to try to make the most of it.”

Coming from Aquinas High, Goodwin’s career at K-State just kept steadily rising. Freshman year learning, then learning in the Cape Cod League, now after a junior year hitting .285 with 12 Home Runs and 57 RBIs, now he’s hitting his best form going into the professional level with one thing to thank.

“Maturing. Obviously I’ve had experience, I’ve played in every game in the three years that I’ve been there, so, I kind of know what to expect,” Goodwin said.

And he’s not going into the professional ranks with the help of an advisor and also, the help of his dad David, who spent time in the Royals Minor League organization. Along with his uncle who played in the Orioles organization.

“I definitely feel like I have an advantage, because they know the game better than I do,” Goodwin said. “It helps me a lot, especially with the next stage I’m coming into. They can provide with some information on what to expect. Both of them have been big role models.”

And with good guidance and good experience, Goodwin’s ready to take on the next step.

He says he admires the way Alex Bregman, Trevor Story and Dansby Swanson play and when an MLB team comes calling, he’ll be ready.

“I have all five tools I can play at the next level, I still have a lot of room to grow, I don’t think I’ve reached anywhere near my ceiling at all, so, I think the best is yet to come,” he said.

Until then, good time to spend with family.

“The past 20 years I’ve been playing baseball around this time, so it’s special to be back home.”