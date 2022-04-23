MANHATTAN. Kan. — Former Kansas State guard Nijel Pack is headed to the University of Miami.

Pack is one of nine Wildcats that entered the transfer portal after new head coach Jerome Tang was hired last month.

The Wildcats leading scorer’s transfer is highlighted by his NIL deal with Life Wallet, a company that creates digital health assistants in the form of apps and care programs. Pack has signed a two-year deal that gives him $400K a year along with a car.

Several websites regarded Pack as the blayer in the transfer portal before he committed to Miami. The Big 12 Most Improved Player averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range. He scored 30-plus points on three occasions, including a 35-point effort against Kansas in January.

Pack entered his name in the 2022 NBA draft and will continue to explore his NBA options while maintaining his college eligibility.

