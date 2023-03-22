NEW YORK — The Kansas State Wildcats are on a big stage for the Sweet Sixteen.

On Thursday, the 3-seed Wildcats will play the 7-seed Michigan State Spartans on TBS at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The game will also be streamed live on March Madness Live, but you have to sign in with your TV provider. You can also stream games on streaming platforms like Hulu+ and Live TV.

K-State is coming from a show-stopping win over 6-seed Kentucky in the round of 32, a victory that has thrust the team led by first-year head coach Jerome Tang and senior point guard Markquis Nowell into the national spotlight.

Four players (Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Ismael Massoud, Nowell and Tykei Greene) are from New York and they all look forward to playing in the famous Madison Square Garden.

“You hear all the great stories about historic performances of all-time NBA players and the greats so I’m just looking forward to being in that atmosphere and stepping on that court,” Nowell said on Wednesday.

“It’s just a blessing to be here and it’s hard to do so just extremely thankful,” Tang said.

The winner plays the winner out of 4-seed Tennessee and 9-seed Florida Atlantic on Saturday.