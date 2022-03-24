MANHATTAN, Kan. — Longtime Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang is taking over the reins in Manhattan.

He was introduced Thursday as the new men’s basketball coach at Kansas State after Bruce Weber announced he was leaving the position earlier this month.

Tang’s track record speaks for itself: Along with bringing big-time recruits to Baylor and helping them win a national championship, he began his coaching career as the head coach of Heritage Christian Academy in Cleveland, Texas, guiding them to four state championships.

He said he knows how to build successful programs, but Kansas State doesn’t need that.

“It is not gonna take long,” Tang said at his introductory press conference Thursday. “I didn’t come to rebuild. I came to elevate.”

Tang knows he already has some players in-house to work with. He said Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack were one of the best backcourts in the Big 12 this season. And one of his main goals is to get more quality players.

“Kids come to play for programs and communities, and it’s the fans that attract them,” Tang said told reporters Wednesday.

Tang also said the fans and the belief from K-State administration ultimately led him to choose this job.

“(Athletic Director) Gene Taylor’s belief in me. Looked me in the eyes and told me he wanted me to be his coach, and it went straight to my heart,” Tang said. “So I’m so thankful for his opportunity.”

After Thursday’s press conference, media and fans alike praised Tang for his command over a room, his passion for his beliefs and his energy that he will bring to the program.

“It’s about us,” Tang said Thursday about uniting alumni, players, students and fans to support the program.

“I have this quote on my desk that says, ‘It’s unlimited what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit.’ I don’t care who gets the credit. Let’s just go accomplish it together.”