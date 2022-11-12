BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Markquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help K-State beat California 63-54.

Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21 lead.

Cal (0-2) whittled away at its deficit behind Devin Askew and Kuany Kuany. Askew had 11 points after intermission, Kuany scored 10 and the Golden Bears closed to within one point on a layup by Sam Alajiki with 5:37 remaining in the game.

Nowell answered with a four-point play and a layup in his own 6-0 run that helped the Wildcats stay in front from there.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 11 for the Wildcats and Johnson had a game-high nine rebounds.

Askew finished with 17 points to lead Cal, but he also had six of the Golden Bears’ 22 turnovers. Kuany scored 13.

K-State improved to 7-1 all-time versus Cal. The two schools last played each other in 2007.

They will next face hometown UMKC on Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m. They improve to 2-0 on the season.