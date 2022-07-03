MANHATTAN, Kan. — Student-athletes at Kansas State will be getting some opportunities to profit off of their name, image and likeness using the school’s official trademark and logos.

Kansas State University Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university’s student-athletes covering all the Wildcats’ 16 teams.

TBG is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, that will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes.

The partnership with TBG allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the Kansas State University logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes, and the program does not limit individual NIL rights.

Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Kathleen Melvin at TBG.