EUGENE, Ore. — A Kansas State Wildcat athlete earned All-American honors for his performance in the national championship in Eugene, Oregon.

Kansas State University sophomore Kade McCall earned All-American Status by placing in the top 16 competitors for the men’s hammer throw event at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

McCall’s first throw of the day set the school record for K-State in this event, but it was his second attempt where he threw even further, 67.71 m, that secured him 13th place overall and All-American Second Team merit

K-State Track and Field assistant coach in charge of the throws program Greg Watson says the Boise, Idaho native has finished off a great season at the championships with three throws better than his personal record.

“That is the type of performance you love to see at the national championships. I am really happy for him!” Watson said.