MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats made a big statement on Saturday in their rout over the ninth ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Wildcats dominated from start to finish, setting the tone on their opening drive after a 38-yard Will Howard touchdown pass to Kade Warner.

Howard would throw another touchdown pass in the second quarter, this time to Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks for 31 yards.

The freshman QB had a big day, throwing all four of his touchdown passes in the first half.

The Wildcats held a 35-0 lead at the half.

Running back Deuce Vaughn also had a big game, finishing with 22 carries for 158 yds (7.2) and two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Howard finished 21/37 with 298 yards and four touchdowns. Warner would have five receptions for 97 yards and two scores. Malik Knowles had a solid game as well, with eight receptions for 113 yards.

The Wildcats 48-0 win over Oklahoma state was the largest margin of victory in a Big 12 game since 2010.

The win gives the Wildcats a lot of momentum and puts them in serious contention for the Big 12 Championship.

They move to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. They will face Texas next Saturday, at home.