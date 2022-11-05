MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State didn’t have enough to muster a comeback after falling behind early against the Texas Saturday night.

The Longhorns came out the gates strong, led by a big day from Texas running back Bijan Robinson. He finished the game with 30 carries for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Texas scored touchdowns on their first three drives and the Wildcats had two turnovers in the first, which contributed to a 31-10 halftime deficit.

K-State would claw back into it, eventually narrowing the Longhorns lead to seven after an Adrian Martinez 25-yard touchdown pass to Kade Warner at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

But Texas would hang on despite scoring only three points in the second half.

Martinez would go 24/36 with 329 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also had one rushing touchdown. Deuce Vaughn had a solid day as well, with seven reception for 86 yards and a score.

K-State goes to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play. They will now travel to Waco to face Baylor next Saturday at 6 p.m.