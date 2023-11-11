MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State left no doubt in their 59-25 win over the Baylor Bears.

K-State got things started with a Will Howard 18-yard touchdown pass to DJ Giddens, scoring on their first drive.

Baylor answered back with a scoring drive of their own thanks to a Blake Sharpen 13-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Pendergrass.

Howard came back on the next drive, this time throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ben Sinnot.

Then Kansas State’s defense decided to join the party as well, after a Cody Stufflebean forced fumble was returned 15 yards for a touchdown by Desmond Purnell to go up 21-7.

K-State continued to put it on the Bears from that point on, taking a 35-7 lead into halftime after a Howard touchdown pass to Christian Moore.

That touchdown pass gave Howard the record for most passing touchdowns in school history, passing Grandview alum and former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman.

The Wildcats scored their first points of the second half in the third quarter on a Treshaun Ward four-yard touchdown run to go up 45-19.

K-State also scored another defensive touchdown in the second half thanks to a Keenan Garber 45-yard pick-six.

Howard finished the game 19/29 with 235 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one rushing TD.

Giddens put up 18 carries for 115 yards (6.4 ypc) and one receiving touchdown. Sinnott led the receivers with three receptions for 68 yards and a score.

K-state is now 7-3 overall and 5-2 conference as they get ready to head to Lawrence for a big Sunflower Showdown matchup against Kansas.