MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State was able to get back on track in a 61-55 win over Iowa State after losing two in a row.

The Wildcats’ defense was stout all afternoon, holding Iowa State to 30% shooting.

They would go down 31-23 half but would take the lead after a 14-3 run.

Iowa State would hang around but an 8-2 run late in the second half would help carry them to a victory.

K-State was led by Markquis Nowell who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Keyontae Johnson would add 15 points and six rebounds.

They go to 20-7 overall and 8-6 in the conference. Up next for the Wildcats is a big matchup with the ninth ranked Baylor Bears at home.