AMES, Iowa. — Kansas State remained undefeated in conference play with their 10-9 win Saturday night on the road over the Iowa State Cyclones.

Both offenses could never really get into a rhythm as only one touchdown was scored the whole game.

That touchdown came in the first quarter on the Wildcats first drive as Adrian Martinez found Lee’s Summit west alum Phillip Brooks on an 81-yard touchdown.

K-State would not score again until Chris Tennant nailed what would be the game-winning field goal with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats defense was strong, not allowing Iowa State to score a touchdown.

Martinez finished the game 12/19 with 246 yards and one touchdown. He also had 77 yards on the ground as well.

Brooks had a big day in the receiving game with four receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

K-State will be off next Saturday before going on the road to face TCU on Saturday, October 22. They move to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play.