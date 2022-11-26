MANHATTAN, Kan. — K-State was able to prevail in the Sunflower Showdown as they took advantage of costly Kansas turnovers.

The Jayhawks stuck with the Wildcats for a majority of the game, but just couldn’t get over the hump, as K-State pulled away late in the 4th quarter.

Things look bleak for Kansas as early on after muffing a punt on what would’ve been their opening offensive drive, gifting K-State the ball at the five-yard line.

The Wildcats would score the very next play on a Malik Knowles five-yard touchdown run.

Kansas would come back the next possession and score on a Torry Locklin 12-yard touchdown to tie things up. They would go into the half down 23-14.

The Jayhawks would turn the ball over once again in the 3rd quarter after a fumble.

Kansas State would capitalize off the turnover once again, scoring on a one-yard Deuce Vaughn touchdown run, giving them a 37-21 lead.

Kansas would show fight, but just couldn’t make the timely plays down the stretch.

Knowles finished the game with three carries for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Vaughn also had himself a day, with 25 carries for 147 yards and a score to go along with two receptions for 82 yards. Will Howard would go 11/21 with 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalon Daniels finished 20/32 with 168 yards for Kansas. Devin Neal would have 16 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jayhawks will now wait and see what bowl game they’ll be in and who their opponent will be.

K-State is headed to the Big 12 Championship with a matchup against TCU next Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arlington, Texas.