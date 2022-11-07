MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was a wire-to-wire win for the Kansas State Wildcats in their season opening victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 25-7 lead in the first half and the onslaught continued from there, building a 52-26 halftime lead.

K-State’s dominance would continue in the second half, as they secured 93-59 victory over the Vipers.

Markquis Nowell and Nae’Qwan Tomlin bot led the Wildcats with 14 points apiece. Tomlin also pitched in eight rebounds. Nowell would have seven assists.

Kansas State will head on the road to face California on Friday at 6 p.m.